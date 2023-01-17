Fox is gearing up for a wild new comedy with Animal Control, which is set to debut Thursday, February 16 on the network.

In anticipation of the show’s premiere, we’ve got an exclusive first look at star Joel McHale‘s character Frank who is wrangling some raccoons in some exciting key art. The poster suggests Frank isn’t so good at keeping the critters from attacking.

As a former cop whose effort to expose corruption led to his firing from the force, Frank now leads the charge as an Animal Control officer with a cynical and curmudgeonly outlook. While he may be a bit rough towards humans, Frank does know animals.

Joining him for the fun is new partner Fred “Shred” Taylor (Michael Rowland), Emily Price (Vella Lovell), Amit Patel (Ravi Patel), Victoria Sands (Grace Palmer), Dr. Summers (Alvina August), Dolores Stubb (Kelli Ogmundson), and Templeton Dudge (Gerry Dee).

“The Animal Control workers will face a variety of situations from life-threatening encounters with dangerous apex predators, showdowns with swashbuckling and overly equipped squads from other law enforcement agencies, and interventions with pet owners who are too self-medicated or lacking in IQ to be the owner of any creature,” executive producer Dan Sterling teases. “All while stumbling over the team’s own array of unmanageable personal situations while out in the field.”

So what scenarios will they be facing exactly? Among some of the favorites outlined by Sterling are “freaked-out tripping bunnies,” as well as “an angry boxing kangaroo,” and “a cow in a fraternity house.”

“McHale’s character, Frank, takes his job and himself very seriously,” Sterling adds. “He’s sometimes right but never in doubt. And by his own admission, he can dish it out, but absolutely cannot take it.”

Don’t miss the hilarity as it unfolds on Fox when Animal Control arrives this February.

Animal Control, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 16, 9/8c, Fox