Why Helena Bonham Carter Thinks ‘The Crown’ Should Have Ended 3 Years Ago

Oscar-nominated actor Helena Bonham Carter believes Netflix should have ended The Crown in 2020, despite having starred in the show herself as Princess Margaret.

The Enola Holmes 2 star made the statement in a recent interview with The Guardian, noting that she “should be careful” with how she worded her opinion. “I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” she said, adding, “I’m in it, and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now.”

Expanding on her reasons, Carter explained, “When The Crown started, it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The most recent season of The Crown focuses on Prince Charles (now King Charles) and Princess Diana and their crumbling marriage, while the sixth and final season will revolve around Diana’s tragic death.

In the past, the royal period drama has received criticism for historical inaccuracies, with some viewers arguing the show should include a disclaimer warning that it is a work of fiction.

Carter previously touched on this topic while appearing on the official The Crown podcast, where she said, “It is dramatized. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities.”

However, she also praised showrunner Peter Morgan for his “amazing” research, stating, “That is the proper documentary. That is amazing, and then Peter switches things up and juggles.”

The fifth season of The Crown was released on November 9, 2022, and stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, Lesley Manville as Prince Margaret, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

The Crown, Seasons 1-5, Streaming, Netflix