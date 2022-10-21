Netflix Adds ‘Fictional’ Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Trailer

Following a week of backlash aimed at Netflix‘s The Crown, the royal period drama has now added a disclaimer to the description of its latest trailer, noting that the show is a “fictional dramatisation.”

The trailer for the fifth season was released earlier this week, giving viewers their first on-screen glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki‘s Princess Diana. However, there has been controversy surrounding the season, with some crew members reported to feel a line has been crossed in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning drama.

Now, the YouTube description for the latest teaser has been updated with a disclaimer, which reads, “inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” None of the previous trailers include such a disclaimer.

Earlier this week, Dame Judi Dench slammed the series for “crude sensationalism.” Meanwhile, as reported by Deadline, Netflix postponed its Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary series, which was scheduled to follow The Crown‘s November 9 premiere.

The disclaimer comes after two years of lobbying from former U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden for the show to add a “health warning” before episodes, so viewers know the series is fictional. There is no “health warning” in the current trailer, only in the description. However, it should be noted that Netflix already uses the “fictionalized” line in press materials and The Crown‘s official Netflix landing page.

See Also 'The Crown' Season 5 Trailer Teases Diana's Infamous Interview Royal scandal threatens to tear the monarchy apart in the latest look at the Netflix hit.

A major part of the controversy surrounding this upcoming season is due to the focus on Princess Diana’s death. Netflix has confirmed the horrific car crash that ended the lives of Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, will not be shown in the series. Instead, the focus will be on the events before and after the tragic event.

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point,” a production source previously told Deadline. “The countdown is two weeks and while we’re calmly carrying on it’s fair to acknowledge that there’s a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one.”

The Crown, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, November 9, Netflix