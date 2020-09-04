Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom,' Season 8 Will Address Christy's Absence

Mom is saying goodbye to one of its lead stars.

Anna Faris will not be returning as Christy for Season 8. Instead, the actress, who's appeared on the CBS comedy since the beginning, is looking to "pursue new opportunities," according to her statement.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said. "I'm so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

Season 8 will include an explanation for Christy's absence. The series has followed her and mother Bonnie (Allison Janney), both sober, and their support system from Alcoholics Anonymous. It also stars Jaime Pressley, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnson.

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," WBTV, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

Mom was part of CBS' initial fall schedule, and filming is set to start on September 14. "Based on our current timeline, we hope to start rolling out our previously announced fall series as they become available in November," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, recently said.

