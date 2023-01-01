Netflix is starting the new year with a first look at the upcoming Bridgerton prequel spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

As a treat to fans, the streamer has unveiled the first official image of Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury in the Shonda Rhimes limited series centered around Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) rise to prominence and power. Adjoa Andoh portrays Lady Danbury in the flagship Bridgerton series which is currently in production on its third season.

Unveiled in the full image, above, Arsema Thomas will portray a Young Agatha Danbury who is described as being under the thumb of a much older husband. Upon Charlotte’s arrival, Agatha uses the Queen’s introduction to help find her own way into society. Along with a keen knowledge of the once-divided social scene, Agatha’s experience with the intricacies of marriage helps her become a guiding light for the new queen.

While fans see this reflected in her wisdom as an older woman in the Bridgerton series, they’ll get to see her find her own voice and power in this upcoming series. Along with offering a new look at familiar characters, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also chronicles the love story between Queen Charlotte and King George (Corey Mylchreest), and follows how it influenced a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner and writer, and she executive produces with director Tom Verica and Betsy Beers. Along with Thomas, Amarteifio, and Mylchreest, the series features original series stars Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, and Hugh Sachs with new stars Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, and Cyril Nri.

Catch the first look photo, above, and stay tuned for additional details on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as the new year continues.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix