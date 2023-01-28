Phoebe Waller-Bridge Developing ‘Tomb Raider’ Series for Amazon Prime Video

Lara Croft rides again? Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing an Amazon Prime Video TV version of Tomb Raider, the video game series following Lara, a British archaeologist, on her dangerous explorations around the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which announced Waller-Bridge’s involvement, the Fleabag vet is writing the Tomb Raider series as part of her overall deal with Amazon. Waller-Bridge will also executive-produce the series alongside Ryan Andolina, Amazon’s former head of comedy and drama, and Amanda Greenblatt, the company’s former head of overall deals, as well as Dmitri M. Johnson of the production company dj2 Entertainment. Waller-Bridge does not plan to star in the TV series, THR adds.

Separately, THR reported that Amazon and dj2 Entertainment had inked a “massive” rights deal to make the Tomb Raider TV series, a feature film, and at least one video game as part of the same cinematic universe. A source told THR that the Tomb Raider deal is one of Amazon’s biggest commitments after the Lord of the Rings deal that begat Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Tomb Raider video game series kicked off with the 1996 game for the Sega Saturn console. More recent entries in the series have been released on the Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation series, including a trilogy of games with Camilla Luddington (below) voicing Lara Croft.

The video games inspired three feature films: 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and 2003’s Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, both of which starred Angelina Jolie, and 2018’s Tomb Raider, with Alicia Vikander in the lead role.

dj2 Entertainment is also behind Netflix’s forthcoming Tomb Raider anime series, which boasts Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara.