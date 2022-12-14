‘God of War’ TV Series Officially Ordered By Prime Video

Prime Video has officially ordered a live-action series adaptation of the PlayStation-exclusive game God of War. The critically acclaimed game, created by Santa Monica Studios, follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the world’s fate.

“The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio.”

Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the series. Academy Award Nominees Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) will write and also executive produce.

“We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Rafe, Mark, and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos.”

Santa Monica Studio’s Studio Creative Director, Cory Barlog, will also serve as executive producer.

God of War, Prime Video, TBD