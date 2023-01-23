Sarah Michelle Gellar to Receive Icon Award at 2023 SCAD TV Fest

From vampire-slaying class protector to werewolf-hunting trailblazer? That tracks.

The Savannah College of Art and Design, also known as SCAD, is set to bestow award-winning actor, producer, and all-around queen Sarah Michelle Gellar with the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest this February in Atlanta.

The festival will also screen an episode of her new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack (premiering Thursday, January 26), which marks Gellar’s return to series TV. She also exec-produces the thriller with creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), who is also expected to be on hand for the event.

“Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations, she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon,” says Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD TVfest, in the official release announcing SMG’s selection. “At SCAD TVfest, we work to feature amazing women in the industry throughout all of our programming. We are so excited to welcome Sarah to receive the Icon Award as we return to an in-person festival in Atlanta this year.”

Gellar is a producer and a Golden Globe-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor who began her career as a child actor. Her list of credits, including the generation-defining classics Buffy the Vampire Slayer, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, and the Scooby-Doo franchise, have helped her to build and maintain her status in the industry.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and filmed in Atlanta, Wolf Pack is based on the YA book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy (Armani Jackson) and a girl (Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature, driving it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers (Chloe Rose Roberston, Tyler Lawrence Gray) who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger (Rodrigo Santoro) after another mysterious wildfire.

As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf — while Gellar’s LAFD arson investigator digs into the real cause of the blazes. Additional cast members are expected to join Gellar and Davis for a panel discussion after the screening.

Now in its eleventh year, the Savannah College of Art and Design’s annual event celebrating television’s top talent on camera and behind the scenes will return in person to Atlanta February 9–11, 2023.

Wolf Pack, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 26, Paramount+