Don’t even try to mess with Noah Benson (Ryan Buggle).

As TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 26 episode of Law & Order: SVU shows, now that Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has arrested Oscar Papa (Goya Robles), she’s making it clear exactly what’s coming for him as he sits in a jail cell following his arraignment.

“Are you threatening me?” he asks.

“That’s not a threat. It’s a verdict. No one gets away with trying to kill my son, not without some form of justice, and right now, yours is starting to sound pretty good,” she tells him. Watch the clip for the rest of Benson going all Mama Bear on the leader of BX9.

Benson originally went to the Bronx after she was attacked by two members of BX9 outside of her building just as she’d been walking home with her son. And now, in the final episode of this trilogy, “Blood Out,” as Benson and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) put a vengeful crime boss on trial, Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice T) tries to help a woman who was drugged and left for dead. Plus, Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) takes drastic action to get information from a witness.

Not only will this episode (presumably) close out this arc, but it might also feature a moment that some fans have been waiting decades for. The promo, which aired after the January 12 episode, teased that a long-awaited kiss could be coming between former partners Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni, now on his own spinoff Organized Crime). There have been big moments between the two since Stabler returned to New York, including The Letter, but are they about to cross that line? We’ll know soon.

