‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React to Danny Dating Again — What About Baez?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Blue Bloods Donnie Wahlberg Danny Reagan Marisa Ramirez Maria Baez
CBS
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan and Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez on ‘Blue Bloods’

Sounds like the Blue Bloods episode “Lost Ones” risked losing longtime fans with the introduction of a new love interest for Danny Reagan (Donnie Walhberg).

In that Season 13 episode, which aired on Friday, January 20, the CBS procedural introduced Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is the New Black) as retiring detective Laura Acosta, who ended up on a date with Danny after he helped her get disability pension approved. But that possible love connection frustrated fans who’d been shipping Danny and his work partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) ever since he lost his wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), in a helicopter accident.

Blue Bloods Jessica Pimentel Laura Acosta Abigail Hawk Abigail Baker

Jessica Pimentel as Laura Acosta and Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker on ‘Blue Bloods’ (CBS)

“I’m done with @BlueBloods_CBS if they are pairing Danny with that woman,” one viewer tweeted on Friday night. “He and Baez deserve to be together @DonnieWahlberg.”

(Wahlberg, for his part, replied to that tweet with a crying-laughing emoji. “Maybe this will be them closer? Hmmm,” he wrote.)

“Lol the #BlueBloods writers basically just gave a big screw you to the fans who have been waiting for Danny [and] Baez,” another person wrote on Twitter. “Not impressed. All that history with them, [and] we get a newbie not seen before tonight?”

The following day, a third viewer tweeted, “Baez was there for Danny when Linda died, and we’ve been watching their relationship develop onscreen for LITERAL 10 [years], but in one scene, you’re gonna inform me that this applies to another character we’ve never seen and expect me to just go with it? Yeah, no.”

Should 'Blue Bloods' End With Season 15? (POLL)
Related

Should 'Blue Bloods' End With Season 15? (POLL)

Other fans, meanwhile, are thinking Danny could at least be dating the medium Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), who has been encouraging him to move on from his wife’s death. “It would have made more sense for him to date the [Maggie],” one person tweeted on Saturday, January 21. “But hopefully, by the end of the season, it’s Danny and Baez.”

“I can’t see Danny and Baez, but Maggie, on the other hand…” another fan wrote on Twitter, with Wahlberg replying with a shrugging Memoji.

In any case, Blue Bloods will likely have time to find Danny’s next great love. It doesn’t seem like the show is in danger of cancellation, and Tom Selleck (Frank Reagan) told TV Insider last fall he’d be happy to see Blue Bloods make it to 15 seasons. “I’ve got a mortgage. I’m game!” he quipped.

Blue Bloods, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Blue Bloods - CBS

Blue Bloods where to stream

Blue Bloods

Donnie Wahlberg

Jessica Pimentel

Marisa Ramirez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jessica Lucas, Matt Czuchry, Andrew McCarthy, Jane Leeves, and Bruce Greenwood in 'The Resident'
1
‘The Resident’: 8 Burning Questions We Have for a Season 7
Eric Christian Olsen Daniela Ruah NCIS: Los Angeles
2
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Stars Start Bidding the Show Goodbye
Bradley Whitford
3
Bradley Whitford to Guest Star on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’
Jeopardy! Troy Meyer
4
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Troy Meyer Is Lady Gaga-Approved
the book of boba fett season 1 episode 6, rosario dawson as ahsoka tano, pedro pascal as din djarin
5
Everything ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans Need to Know If They Skipped ‘The Book of Boba Fett’