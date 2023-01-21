‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere

Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack.

Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series of me… and the incredible men that came out to support me last night,” she wrote, tagging Marsters, her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and her Wolf Pack costar Rodrigo Santoro.

On Buffy — which ran for seven seasons on The WB and UPN — Gellar played the titular character, Buffy Summers, while Marsters played vampire ally (and occasional love interest) Spike.

After Buffy ended in 2003, Marsters played Spike on the spinoff series Angel. He also had significant roles in Smallville Torchwood, and Caprica. More recently, he recurred on Hawaii Five-0 and starred on Marvel’s Runaways.

Gellar, meanwhile, starred in the series Ringer and The Crazy Ones after Buffy, and she starred in a Cruel Intentions TV project that NBC opted not to pick up. Now, in the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, Gellar plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey. She’s also executive-producing the series, which was developed by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf).

“Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

As Gellar told TV Insider last month, the themes ofWolf Pack have parallels in the real world. “To take the issues that we are really dealing with today, with the anxiety, with not having your pack, feeling really isolated, and using that to tell the story, I think is really beautiful,” she said.

Wolf Pack, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 26, Paramount