These teens can’t fight the moonlight.

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its new original series, Wolf Pack, premiering on Thursday, January 26 (a big day for howling on the streaming service, with Teen Wolf: The Movie also debuting). The strange happenings are all going to start with a wildfire — and a school bus of teens are among those stuck in traffic on the road as a result.

Something happens to a group of teens as a result, and soon, they’re getting fangs and claws and worrying about killing people. Kristin Ramsey (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is an arson investigator brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started the wildfire — and she doesn’t think that they’re looking for seven-foot tall monsters.

Watch the trailer above for more, including a glimpse at some of the possible romance to come.

Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” according to Paramount+. “Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.”

The series also stars Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Rodrigo Santoro. Additional cast includes Bailey Stender, Chase Liefeld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, Stella Smith, Zack Nelson, James Martinez, Amy Pietz, Bria Brimmer, John L. Adams, and Sean Philip Glasgow.

Wolf Pack is written and executive produced by Jeff Davis. Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, and Karen Gorodetzky for Capital Arts, as well as Jason Ensler, Gellar, and Christian Taylor also serve as executive producers.

Wolf Pack, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 26, Paramount+