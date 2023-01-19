‘Call Me Kat’ Star Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Much-loved Emmy Award-winning comedic talent and Instagram star Leslie Jordan‘s cause of death has been revealed. People reported that the Call Me Kat star’s death was a sudden cardiac dysfunction.

As fans will recall, Jordan has been driving in L.A. last October when a medical event led him to crash his car. It was later announced that the actor who was just 67 had died from the ordeal.

At the time of his passing Jordan’s friend and co-star Mayim Bialik released a touching video on TikTok where she spoke about how Jordan died during the filming of the ninth episode of Call Me Kat. She said, in part, “We didn’t know it at the time that that was Leslie’s last episode,” she said. “I couldn’t bring myself to watch it because I’m not ready. That week was so incredibly special because of our dialogue coach [Ren Bell] directing for the first time and just how much fun we had.”

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and documents obtained by People from the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The LACCO determined Jordan’s death in his car was from natural causes and listed arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. (There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Jordan’s system. He had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death.)

While Jordan starred in Call Me Kat, he’d previously appeared on shows including Will & Grace, Ally McBeal, Ugly Betty, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Reba, and Nash Bridges. He acted in three different seasons of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. In 2006, he won the Emmy Award for guest actor in a comedy series for his work on Will & Grace.

Call Me Kat, Season 3, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox