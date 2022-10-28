‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Emotional Leslie Jordan Tribute Montage (VIDEO)

Fox sitcom Call Me Kat paid tribute to its late cast member Leslie Jordan on Thursday’s (October 27) episode in an emotional montage featuring some of his best moments from the show.

Jordan, who tragically passed away on Monday (October 24) in a car accident, played Phil in the Mayim Bialik-starring comedy series. The video tribute included highlights from Jordan’s time on the show, as well as his appearances on other Fox programs, including The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and LEGO Masters.

“I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” Jordan stated in a scene that ended the montage. A title card followed that read: “Forever a part of the Fox family.”

The official Call Me Kat Twitter account also tweeted the video, writing alongside it, “Leslie, thank you for the laughs and smiles. Your memory will be cherished forever.”

Leslie, thank you for the laughs and smiles. Your memory will be cherished forever. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oHvi7FCRLY — CallMeKat (@CallMeKatFOX) October 28, 2022



It’s safe to say fans were highly emotional after seeing the tribute montage. “Oh man RIP Mr.Leslie Jordan you were an awesome actor and comedian you always made me laugh when I seen you on tv. I burst into tears I couldn’t stop crying like 5 minutes after this tribute,” tweeted one viewer.

“I’m sobbing,” wrote another, while one fan added, “I’m sad all over again. I keep trying to forget this really happened.”

Oh man RIP Mr.Leslie Jordan you were an awesome actor and comedian you always made me laugh when I seen you on tv.

I burst into tears I couldn’t stop crying like 5 minutes after this tribute — Brandon Brad Borak 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@brandonbrad4176) October 28, 2022

Fuccccck. I’m sad all over again. I keep trying to forget this really happened. https://t.co/EvRyCwnVmt — Shamontiel 🐾 📚 🌊 (@ShamontielV) October 28, 2022

One fan hoped that the sitcom would give Jordan’s character a happy ending, writing, “Leslie Jordan was such a sweet soul, taken much too soon . Please don’t write his character as passing away on the show, maybe say he met the love of his life, ran away, and is living happily ever after.”

Leslie Jordan was such a sweet soul, taken much too soon . Please don’t write his character as passing away on the show, maybe say he met the love of his life, ran away, and is living happily ever after.. 🌈💔 pic.twitter.com/5p59ySWnJM — AuntieB63 (@AuntieB63) October 28, 2022

Production on Call Me Kat shut down this week in the wake of Jordan’s death.

This household is devastated. Watching #callmekat won’t ever be the same. Rest easy, Leslie! 🖤 — mandi🔮 (@TeaWithMandi) October 28, 2022

I was waiting for a storyline with him falling in love, giving this old queen a little hope…😢 — Ed Reid (@bigblk1387) October 28, 2022

Damn this hit hard. He certainly did live every moment. Hope God has a sense of humor and the first words he says to Leslie – ” well Beverly Leslie” 🥲 — 8bitdeadpool (@8bitdeadpool) October 28, 2022