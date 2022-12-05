Watch Mayim Bialik’s Emotional Tribute to ‘Call Me Kat’ Co-Star Leslie Jordan (VIDEO)

Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid tribute to her former co-star Leslie Jordan, whose final episode on the hit sitcom aired on Thursday, December 1. And she has also revealed that there is still more to come for his character’s storyline in the sitcom.

Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 following a car crash, played Phil on the Fox comedy. His final episode saw the usually unlucky-in-love baker growing closer to his new boyfriend, Jalen (John Griffin), while also celebrating “Friendsgiving” with those closest to him.

Taking to TikTok on Friday, December 2, Bialik posted a video reflecting on the episode and Jordan’s final appearance. “We didn’t know it at the time that that was Leslie’s last episode,” she said. “I couldn’t bring myself to watch it because I’m not ready. That week was so incredibly special because of our dialogue coach [Ren Bell] directing for the first time and just how much fun we had.”

A highlight of the episode came when Phil finally kissed Jalen, which Bialik said was Jordan’s “first onscreen kiss.” The Jeopardy! co-host explained, “[Jordan] and John Griffin, who played his boyfriend on the show, were very specific about their appreciation for our writers’ sensitivity and writing a gay couple that was navigating the newness of living, I guess, a truly authentic, out life that their characters wanted to live. It was a very important episode for Leslie in particular.”

Bialik went on to say that Jordan died while the cast was in the middle of filming the ninth episode, which is set to air on December 8. She stated she would talk more about the upcoming episode at another time. “But for now, I just want to say that for those of you who watched and appreciated Leslie’s final episode, we thank you,” she said. “It was very, very special to us for so many reasons.”

The Big Bang Theory alum also promised that fans would “be hearing more about what we decided to do with Leslie’s character” in the coming weeks “and how Vicki Lawrence will be part of that reveal.’

Call Me Kat, Season 3, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30 c, Fox