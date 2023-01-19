‘Night Court’: Is Marsha Warfield Headed Back to Show?

Night Court returned to NBC on Tuesday (January 17) night, over 30 years since the original series ended its nine-season run, and one former cast member was celebrating the occasion.

Marsha Warfield, who played bailiff Rosalind “Roz” Russell in the sitcom’s original run, took to TikTok to share her support for the revival, which sees John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding, the former assistant district attorney who now serves as a public defender in Abby’s (Melissa Rauch) court.

“I hear there’s a new Night Court in town! Congratulations,” Warfield said in the video (watch below). “I hope that it was as wonderful as it sounds, and I wish the cast and crew and everybody involved all the best.”

Warfield specifically had praise for her former co-star Larroquette, who starred in all nine seasons of the original show. “I can’t imagine a new show doing better than having you to build around,” she told Larroquette. “I hope everybody gets to learn as much from you as I did when I worked with you.”

The veteran actress, who recently appeared in six episodes of the Fox procedural 9-1-1 playing Hen’s mother, was performing at the Comedy Cellar in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and so didn’t get to see the Night Court premiere.

“I didn’t have a chance to catch the first episode, but I will,” she promised. “But, like I said, all the best to you; good luck, and I hope you have as much fun this time around as we did the first time.”

Warfield’s heartfelt video message had many fans hoping she would appear in the revival. “So hoping you have a role. It’s not the same w/o you!” tweeted one viewer, while another added, “I hope they have you on in the future, as a mentor to Abby Stone.”

Speaking at the TCA Winter Press Tour this week, Night Court revival executive producer Dan Rubin hinted at the possibility of returning OGs in future episodes. However, he was cautious about how to approach this without taking away from the new characters.

“It’s a challenge to keep this show it’s own thing and have it stand on its own two feet,” he said (via TVLine). “So, anytime we bring people back, we always want it to help the story and help tell the story in the current Night Court.”

But he went on to say that the “beauty of this series” is that “anyone can walk through those doors at any moment, so I would just say, ‘stay tuned,’ and maybe some old friends will show up.”