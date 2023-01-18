The world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD, has unveiled the nominees for its 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The organization is celebrating several fan-favorite shows in its TV categories including Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Interview with the Vampire, A League of Their Own, The Sex Lives of College Girls, What We Do in the Shadows and so many more with its nominations. Announced by RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Salina EsTitties and Sasha Colby, they revealed the categories and nominees in a GLAAD Drag Story Time video that debuted on GLAAD’s YouTube page.

Along with sharing the nominations, Sasha addressed the recent attacks drag performers have faced across the country. “Performers like us are being threatened with anti-LGBTQ bills, nasty protests, and even violence. You know what’s scary? People with guns, not queens with books!” In 2022, GLAAD uncovered over 140 incidents of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting drag events among which included events run by the organization known as Drag Story Hour.

GLAAD Media Awards strives to honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. Scroll down for a peek at the shows that exemplified these ideals and let us know what you think of the nominations in the comments section. And don’t miss when the winners are revealed during two separate ceremonies. The first will be held on Thursday, March 30 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and the second is slated for Saturday, May 13 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV

Anything’s Possible (Prime Video)

B-Boy Blues (BET+)

A Christmas to Treasure (Lifetime)

Crush (Hulu)

Do Revenge (Netflix)

The Fallout (HBO Max)

Fire Island (Hulu)

The Holiday Sitter (Hallmark)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Wildhood (Hulu)

Outstanding Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (HBO)

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)

The Book of Queer (Discovery+)

Framing Agnes (Kino Lorber)

Mama’s Boy (HBO)

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back (STARZ)

Mormon No More (Hulu)

Queer for Fear (Shudder)

Sirens (Oscilloscope)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Derry Girls (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Sort Of (HBO Max)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)

Chucky (Syfy)

Good Trouble (Freeform)

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)

P-Valley (STARZ)

September Mornings (Prime Video)

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Outstanding New TV Series

A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Heartbreak High (Netflix)

High School (Amazon Freevee)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Queer as Folk (Peacock)

The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

The Sandman (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Willow (Disney+)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

American Horror Story: NYC (FX)

The Ignorant Angels (Hulu)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

Bargain Block (HGTV)

The Come Up (Freeform)

Family Karma (Bravo)

Generation Drag (Discovery+)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix)

Mathis Family Matters (E!)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Southern Hospitality (Bravo)

Trixie Motel (Discovery+)

We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program – Competition

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Upcycle Nation (Fuse)

The Voice (NBC)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

“Adoptasaurus Rex” Dino Ranch (Disney Junior)

“Family Picnic” Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Firebuds (Disney Junior)

“The Mint Gala” Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (Netflix)

Pinecone & Pony (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated

Amphibia (Disney Channel)

Battle Kitty (Netflix)

Big Nate (Nickelodeon)

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

The Dragon Prince (Netflix)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

The Owl House (Disney Channel)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action

Better Nate Than Ever (Disney+)

First Day (Hulu)

Heartstopper (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)

Monster High: The Movie (Nickelodeon, Paramount+)

Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix)

Trevor: The Musical (Disney+)

Zombies 3 (Disney+)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“David Archuleta” The Jennifer Hudson Show (syndicated)

“Don’t Say Gay” The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

“Here I Am” Tamron Hall (ABC)

“Jackie Goldschneider & Danny Pellegrino” Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

“JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Golden Birthday” The View (ABC)

“LGBTQ Trailblazers” If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox (E!)

“Spirit Day” The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Transgender Rights II” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“Virtel It Like It Is: Gay Velma Drives GOP Mad” Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

“The War Over Gender” The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)