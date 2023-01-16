What Is Netflix’s Most Upsetting Series Cancellation So Far? (POLL)

Netflix has been creating its own original content for the last decade-plus, changing the television landscape from appointment programming to streaming in the process. They even introduced the phrase “binge-watching” to the masses and the pop culture lexicon. Their library is filled with compelling programs ranging from Orange Is The New Black and Bojack Horseman to groundbreaking comedy specials and anime programs like Castlevania, plus a robust catalog of films ranging from genre to prestigious Oscar bait, like Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman.

However, the streaming world is also responsible for the near-daily cancellation of various original programs, with Netflix as one of the worst offenders. Although many series on the service have bowed out gracefully, such as House of Cards, The Ozark, and Mindhunter, other hit series like GLOW, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and countless others have been axed prematurely.

Other networks have saved some series, such as when Pop TV shortly picked up One Day at a Time before its 2020 cancellation due to COVID, but those instances are few and far between. Meanwhile, other shows, such as Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, are still being shopped elsewhere with no new seasons in sight. Many series, like The Society and Messiah, shut down production due to COVID, as well.

And the most recent trend? With originals such as Uncoupling, 1899, Warrior Nun, and Archive 81, the cancellations come with little to no reasoning.

This has left many television fans with commitment issues, with many fearing wasting hours for a show that may disappear after one season anyway. On the other hand, others have launched major online campaigns to save the series.

In the list below, we ask you which noteworthy or recent Netflix cancellation has been the most offensive. And sound off with more thoughts in the comments!