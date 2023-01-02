2023’s Must-See New TV Shows: ‘Shrinking,’ ‘White House Plumbers’ & 9 More

TV Insider Staff
Comments
ABC; HBO; HBO Max; Apple TV+

The new year brings with it new TV, and 2023’s new TV shows are a collection of exciting stories we’re eagerly waiting to see.

Over on streaming, Harrison Ford delivers his second-ever TV series regular role in Shrinking. For those who love the movie star but see more of his comedy offscreen than on, you’ll be delighted to see his comedic chops showcased in the Apple TV+ comedy created by Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence. Elizabeth Olsen continues her dark streak in the HBO Max drama Love & Death, and the history of Watergate (namely, those who fumbled the Nixon administration) is front-and-center again in the irreverent White House Plumbers on HBO proper.

This year also marks Gina Rodriguez‘s return to TV in the upcoming ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, which also sees New Girl alum Hannah Simone and Superstore‘s Lauren Ash return to network sitcoms. And Joel McHale comes back to comedies in Animal Control on FOX. For the Hallmark lovers, a generational tale about mothers and daughters starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh is sure to please.

Below, scroll through TV Insider’s picks for 2023’s must-see TV shows, based on the themes we know you love.

Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking'
Apple TV

For Harrison Ford Fans: Shrinking

The octogenarian multitasker, fresh from his Western series, 1923, gets modern-day laughs as the mentor to an unstable therapist (Jason Segel) in this wry comedy.

Shrinking, Series Premiere, Friday, January 27, Apple TV+

Elizabeth Olsen in Love and Death First Look Image 1
HBO Max

For True Crime Junkies: Love & Death

Acclaimed producer David E. Kelley takes a swing at a bloody 1980s murder case. Elizabeth Olsen plays the ax-wielding Texas housewife charged with offing her best friend.

Love & Death, 2023, HBO Max

Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Chyler Leigh, Andie MacDowell - 'The Way Home'
Hallmark Channel

For Mothers and Daughters: The Way Home

Old wounds and second chances drive this emotional family drama starring Andie MacDowell as Del, a strong-willed woman forced to confront the past when her daughter Kat (Chyler Leigh) returns to their small Canadian farm town after a 20-year estrangement. Complicating the tenuous reunion: Kat’s independent-minded offspring, Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), who is none too happy with having her life uprooted for the move.

The Way Home, Sunday, January 15, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Accused - FOX
FOX

For Justice Seekers: Accused

Michael Chiklis, Rachel Bilson, Margo Martindale, and Rhea Perlman are on the docket for this crime anthology told from the defendant’s POV. Cases range from surrogate’s rights to vigilantism.

Accused, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 22, 9/8c, FOX

'The Ark' on SYFY
SYFY

For Space Freaks and Geeks: The Ark

The crew of a spaceship tries to survive a perilous mission to colonize a distant planet in an action yarn set 100 years in the future. Created by Stargate and Independence Day brain Dean Devlin.

The Ark, Series Premiere, February, SYFY

Damian Lewis, Guy Pearce in A Spy Among Friends
Courtesy of BritBox and Spectrum

For Espionage Addicts: A Spy Among Friends

Tale of a traitor: Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce heat up the Cold War in this fact-based thriller about an MI6 agent who learns his best mate and colleague is a Soviet asset.

A Spy Among Friends, Spring, MGM+ (Formerly Epix)

Gina Rodriguez and Angela Gibbs in 'Not Dead Yet'
ABC/Temma Hankin

For Devotees of Dark Humor: Not Dead Yet

A newly single trainwreck (Gina Rodriguez) aims to get her life back on course by taking a job writing obituaries. And there are more comedy crackerjacks: Lauren Ash, Hannah Simone, and guest star Martin Mull.

Not Dead Yet, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8:30/7:30c, ABC

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson in 'White House Plumbers'
HBO

For Watergate Buffs: White House Plumbers

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson give capital performances as Watergate masterminds G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt in this funnier-than-it-should-be limited series. We all know how it turned out, but watching these two tell the tale of the botched 1972 plot to save Richard Nixon’s presidency by breaking into the DNC headquarters is history worth repeating. Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Kathleen Turner, and Kiernan Shipka co-star.

White House Plumbers, March, HBO

Joel McHale with ostriches in 'Animal Control'
FOX

For Zoo Lovers: Animal Control

Community’s Joel McHale is back in a funny ensemble! As a disgraced cop in animal control, he has a talent for ruffling the crew’s feathers. But this non-people person can work well with others… as long as they aren’t human.

Animal Control, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 16, 9/8c, Fox

Ramón Rodríguez in 'Will Trent'
ABC/Matt Miller

For Those Who Crush on Quirky Detectives: Will Trent

Karin Slaughter’s bestselling mysteries come to life with Ramón Rodríguez as the Chihuahua-toting Georgia Bureau of Investigations agent of the title. Trent’s knack for reading crime scenes and his oddball sensibilities often confound his colleagues.

Will Trent, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 3, 10/9c, ABC

Betty Gilpin in 'Mrs. Davis'
Sophie Kohler/PEACOCK

For the Tech-Fearing Legions: Mrs. Davis

A plucky nun (GLOW’s Betty Gilpin) launches a crusade against the rising power of “Mrs. Davis,” a form of artificial intelligence. Damon Lindelof (Lost) is one of the minds behind this drama!

Mrs. Davis, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 20, Peacock

A Spy Among Friends

Accused

Animal Control

Love and Death

Mrs. Davis

Not Dead Yet

Shrinking

The Ark

The Way Home

White House Plumbers

Will Trent

Andie MacDowell

Betty Gilpin

Chyler Leigh

Damian Lewis

Elizabeth Olsen

Gina Rodriguez

Guy Pearce

Hannah Simone

Harrison Ford

Joel McHale

Justin Theroux

Lauren Ash

Margo Martindale

Michael Chiklis

Rachel Bilson

Ramón Rodríguez

Rhea Perlman

Sadie Laflamme-Snow

Woody Harrelson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone'
1
‘Yellowstone’ Sets Season 5 Return Date for Summer 2023
Eric Christian Olsen in 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
2
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
Catherine Haena Kim and Milo Ventimiglia in The Company You Keep
3
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
Shawn Robinson on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All
4
A Couple Walks Off ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Tell All
Wes Bentley in 'Yellowstone'
5
Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other on ‘Yellowstone’