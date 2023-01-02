The new year brings with it new TV, and 2023’s new TV shows are a collection of exciting stories we’re eagerly waiting to see.

Over on streaming, Harrison Ford delivers his second-ever TV series regular role in Shrinking. For those who love the movie star but see more of his comedy offscreen than on, you’ll be delighted to see his comedic chops showcased in the Apple TV+ comedy created by Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence. Elizabeth Olsen continues her dark streak in the HBO Max drama Love & Death, and the history of Watergate (namely, those who fumbled the Nixon administration) is front-and-center again in the irreverent White House Plumbers on HBO proper.

This year also marks Gina Rodriguez‘s return to TV in the upcoming ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, which also sees New Girl alum Hannah Simone and Superstore‘s Lauren Ash return to network sitcoms. And Joel McHale comes back to comedies in Animal Control on FOX. For the Hallmark lovers, a generational tale about mothers and daughters starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh is sure to please.

Below, scroll through TV Insider’s picks for 2023’s must-see TV shows, based on the themes we know you love.