Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 16-22.

After five seasons, New Amsterdam is saying goodbye with a two-part series finale (January 17 on NBC), with at least one returning guest star and a final “How can I help?” so of course it’s our number one pick this week. It’s a big week for broadcast — claiming all three top 3 spots! — with the premieres of two new shows as well. Fox’s Accused kicks off on a special night (January 22), with the anthology series featuring a new cast and different crime with each episode. And John Larroquette steps back into Night Court (January 17 on NBC), this time with Melissa Rauch presiding over the late shift of a Manhattan arraignment court as Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Stone (from the original).

On January 22, The Last of Us (which was #1 last week) — and Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) quest to take Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies’ checkpoint — continues (on HBO), as does Your Honor (last week’s #3, on Showtime), with Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) recruited by Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) for her investigation into the Baxters.

Over on streaming, That ’90s Show (January 19 on Netflix) premieres, with several familiar faces from That ’70s Show and the next generation hanging out in Point Place. And The Legend of Vox Machina (January 20 on Prime Video) returns with a second season that features dragons determined to destroy the world.

Also returning to our list from last week are Godfather of Harlem, Mayor of Kingstown, and The Resident.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?