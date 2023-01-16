TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 16-22): ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Accused’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'New Amsterdam,' 'Accused,' and 'Night Court'
NBC; FOX; NBC

Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 16-22.

After five seasons, New Amsterdam is saying goodbye with a two-part series finale (January 17 on NBC), with at least one returning guest star and a final “How can I help?” so of course it’s our number one pick this week. It’s a big week for broadcast — claiming all three top 3 spots! — with the premieres of two new shows as well. Fox’s Accused kicks off on a special night (January 22), with the anthology series featuring a new cast and different crime with each episode. And John Larroquette steps back into Night Court (January 17 on NBC), this time with Melissa Rauch presiding over the late shift of a Manhattan arraignment court as Abby Stone, the daughter of Harry Stone (from the original).

On January 22, The Last of Us (which was #1 last week) — and Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) quest to take Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies’ checkpoint — continues (on HBO), as does Your Honor (last week’s #3, on Showtime), with Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) recruited by Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez) for her investigation into the Baxters.

Over on streaming, That ’90s Show (January 19 on Netflix) premieres, with several familiar faces from That ’70s Show and the next generation hanging out in Point Place. And The Legend of Vox Machina (January 20 on Prime Video) returns with a second season that features dragons determined to destroy the world.

Melissa Rauch Reveals Who Crafted the 'Night Court' Revival Theme Song (VIDEO)
Related

Melissa Rauch Reveals Who Crafted the 'Night Court' Revival Theme Song (VIDEO)

Also returning to our list from last week are Godfather of Harlem, Mayor of Kingstown, and The Resident.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.

New Amsterdam - NBC

New Amsterdam where to stream

The Last of Us - HBO

The Last of Us where to stream

The Legend of Vox Machina - Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina where to stream

Your Honor - Showtime

Your Honor where to stream

Accused (2023)

New Amsterdam

Night Court (2023)

That '90s Show

The Last of Us

The Legend of Vox Machina

Your Honor

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga in 'True Lies'
1
Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga’s Date Night Is Ruined in ‘True Lies’ Trailer
Jay Hernandez Thomas Magnum P.I.
2
Aloha, NBC! ‘Magnum P.I.’ Drops Season 5 Trailer and Key Art (VIDEO)
Night Court Melissa Rauch Abby Stone John Larroquette Dan Fielding
3
‘Night Court’ Adds Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick, and Pete Holmes as Guest Stars
Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv — 'The Last of Us'
4
‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Offers Post-Apocalyptic Heartbreak & Hope
Mayor of Kingstown Hugh Dillon Jeremy Renner
5
Mayor of Kingstown’s Hugh Dillon Talks Season 2, Jeremy Renner Injury