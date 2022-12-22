Netflix‘s That ’90s Show is finally offering fans a glimpse at the return of more That ’70s Show stars in the upcoming spinoff as Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and more enter the mix.

The legacy cast members will appear as special guests on the series following Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) who plans to stay with her grandparents Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) in the summer of 1995. Looking for adventure and a best friend who isn’t her dad, Leia arrives in Point Place ready for anything.

Luckily, Leia finds what she’s looking for next door when she meets the rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and is soon introduced to her group of friends, including Gwen’s brother Nate (Maxwell Donovan), his girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and charming Jay (Mace Coronel), who happens to be the son of Jackie and Kelso.

The first look at the original series’ stars was unveiled in never-before-seen photos as well as a trailer teasing their lives in the new decade. While Eric and Donna, as well as Kelso and Jackie, are busy being parents, Fez is fun and flirty as a hairdresser, and Tommy Chong reprises his role as the hippie Leo in the full trailer, above.

These are just some of the fun surprises in the first looks for the show arriving January 19, which will feature 10 half-hour episodes from original series creators Bonny and Terry Turner, who now work alongside their daughter Lindsey Turner. Meanwhile, Gregg Mettler serves as showrunner and executive produces the show with Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Piestrosh.

Don’t miss it for yourself, catch the first looks above, and make sure to tune in when That ’90s Show makes its debut in the new year.

That ’90s Show, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 19, 2023, Netflix