Fox’s new crime drama will give you each week’s case through the eyes of the defendant, and so it’s fitting that in the latest Accused trailer, which TV Insider is debuting exclusively, the stars playing those characters take center stage.

“Every moment of every day, we all walk the line between truth and lies, memory and fact, innocence and guilt. Sometimes we cross that line, even if only for a moment, pushed by anger or fear, pulled by passion or greed, ambushed by bad luck, and in that moment everything changes forever,” the “accused” say.

“We all walk that line, every week, every day, every minute. It’s only when we cross that line that we truly learn what it means to be alone, what it means to stand accused,” they continue. Watch the video above for a look at the cases of the new anthology series from Howard Gordon.

Accused kicks off on a special night, Sunday, January 22, with an episode starring Michael Chiklis and Jill Hennessy. It will then move to its usual night and time on Tuesday, January 24 at 9/8c (following the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 premiere), with an episode directed by Marlee Matlin.

Each episode has a different cast, featuring a different crime in a different city. The 15 intense, topical, and human stories of crime, punishment, and the gray areas in between each open in a courtroom on the defendant. Viewers will know nothing about their crime or what led to their prosecution, with flashbacks told from the defendant’s point-of-view. They will then see how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever.

The cast of the series based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology also includes Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce, Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Betsy Brandt, Keith Carradine, Aisha Dee, and Jason Ritter. Joining Matlin as directors are Billy Porter, Tazbah Chavez, and Chiklis.

Accused, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 22, Fox (Time Period Premiere, Tuesday, January 24, 9/8c)