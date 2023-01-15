Kathryn Hahn Teases a ‘Little Song Here or There’ in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

“Agatha All Along, Part 2,” anyone? Kathryn Hahn says that Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff in which she’ll reprise her role as Agatha, may have its share of musical moments.

“Who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me!” the actress told TVLine on Saturday, January 14, as she promoted her new show Tiny Beautiful Things at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

And with Agatha scheduled to start filming next week in Atlanta, Hahn said it’s the character’s costumes and nails that she’s most excited to revisit. “They’re fabulous!” she added.

Disney+ announced Agatha: Coven of Chaos in November 2021 — when the project was titled Agatha: House of Harkness — noting that WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer would be the executive producer and head writer. The following July, Disney+ revealed that the then-retitled Agatha: Coven of Chaos would start streaming in the winter of 2023.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Agatha: Coven of Chaos, an Original series, is streaming Winter 2023 on #DisneyPlus. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/Whq9WoVpcp — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) July 24, 2022

Since then, WandaVision actress Emma Caulfield signed on to reprise the role of Westview queen bee Dottie, and Debra Jo Rupp joined the cast as well, presumably playing her WandaVisioncharacter, Mrs. Hart.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WandaVision actors Asif Ali, David Payton, David Lengel, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes are all coming back for Agatha as well.

Also cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos are Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke, The White Lotus‘ Aubrey Plaza, Raising Dion‘s Ali Ahn, The Staircase‘s Maria Dizzia, Saturday Night Live‘s Sasheer Zamata, Miles Gutierrez-Riley of The Wilds, Okwui Okpokwasili from The Blacklist, and — in another indication of Agatha song and dance — Broadway star Patti LuPone.

The upcoming series has also lined up directors for its production: Schaeffer will helm multiple episodes, and Gandja Monteiro from Wednesday and A Friend of the Family‘s Rachel Goldberg will also sit in the director’s chair, per THR.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Series Premiere, Winter 2023, Disney+