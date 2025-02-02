Patti LuPone Says ‘Agatha All Along’ Season 2 Won’t Happen & Here’s Why

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for Agatha All Along.]

Sounds like Agatha All Along is more like Agatha All Done. Patti LuPone, who played the witch Lilia Calderu on the Disney+ series, said there won’t be a second season.

LuPone revealed the news in a recent Andy Cohen Live interview, explaining that Jac Schaeffer, creator of both Agatha and predecessor WandaVision, is only interested in doing one-season TV shows.

“[Schaeffer] came into my trailer, and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’” LuPone said, recalling learning her Agatha character’s fate. “And I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’ And she said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’ She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of WandaVision, and I didn’t.’ She said there’s too much to write, so she does one-offs.”

Even so, the Broadway star loved her time in that corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It was such a great coven of women,” she said of her Agatha colleagues. “It was an incredible cast. We bonded. We had a blast. Everybody on the production side [was] on the top of their game. … I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with [Schaeffer] again because she’s magic.”

Agatha All Along, which follows Kathryn Hahn’s titular witch as she embarks on the magical gauntlet of trials known as the Witches’ Road, racked up more than 2.2 billion viewing minutes in 2024, becoming the third most-watched Disney+ series of the year, per Luminate data.

The show got a warm reception with critics and viewers, earning an 84% Tomatometer rating and an 83% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a place in TV Insider’s ranking of best scripted shows of 2024.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ head of streaming, television and animation, also told Variety that Agatha was the studio’s least expensive series to date.

Hahn, whose Agatha performance earned her first Golden Globe nomination, told Deadline in December 2024 she’d be game for another season. “I think everyone would be thrilled to come back, of course, in any capacity,” she said. “It was a very life-altering, deep experience in Atlanta, Georgia, with just this very small cast on the soundstage, day after day after day.”

