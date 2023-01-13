Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Ex-Husband Nicolas Cage, John Travolta, Bette Midler & More Pay Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley at Golden Globes Party
There has been an outpouring of grief online for Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, January 12, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley forged her own career as a musician, releasing three albums between 2003 and 2012. She was a beloved and respected figure, with numerous supporters and fans both within showbusiness and outside of it.

As news of Lisa Marie’s death spread on Thursday evening, several of her peers took to social media to share their tributes.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again,” John Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the late singer-songwriter.

 

Bette Midler, meanwhile, was stunned by the news, tweeting, “Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, said, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 after committing suicide at the age of 27. She has three other children, including actress Riley Keough and fraternal twin girls Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind,” wrote singer P!NK in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Funny as s**t, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”

 

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley,” added Octavia Spencer. “My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.”

Check out more tributes below.

 

Bette Midler

John Travolta

Lisa Marie Presley

Nicolas Cage

