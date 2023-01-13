There has been an outpouring of grief online for Lisa Marie Presley, who died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday, January 12, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The singer and only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley forged her own career as a musician, releasing three albums between 2003 and 2012. She was a beloved and respected figure, with numerous supporters and fans both within showbusiness and outside of it.

As news of Lisa Marie’s death spread on Thursday evening, several of her peers took to social media to share their tributes.

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again,” John Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the late singer-songwriter.

Bette Midler, meanwhile, was stunned by the news, tweeting, “Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it.”

Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I’m in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can’t actually comprehend it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, said, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in July 2020 after committing suicide at the age of 27. She has three other children, including actress Riley Keough and fraternal twin girls Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind,” wrote singer P!NK in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Funny as s**t, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”

“So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley,” added Octavia Spencer. “My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans.”

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on. I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/1yTTlDqPKv — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 13, 2023

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can’t imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up. RIP Lisa Marie Presley — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/Iac6b1gbIt — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023