Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Daughter of Elvis, Singer-Songwriter Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died. The singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was 54 years old.

The news comes shortly after it was reported Presley went into full cardiac arrest and was transported to a nearby hospital. Lisa Marie’s medical event became public after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas, California home Thursday, January 12. Confirmation of Lisa Marie’s death was delivered in a statement by her mother.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said Thursday night. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.” Additionally, Priscilla further stated, “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie had just appeared at the Golden Globe Awards a few days prior to celebrate Baz Luhrmann‘s film Elvis, which was nominated for three awards and won one for Best Actor for lead star Austin Butler.

Born in 1968, Lisa Marie lived in Memphis, Tennessee, before moving to Los Angeles at age 4 after her parents’ 1973 divorce. Following in the footsteps of her famous dad, she got into the music industry and released three studio albums over her career: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern, 2005’s Now What, and 2012’s Storm & Grace.

The singer-songwriter’s death mirrors her own father’s as Elvis died in August 1977 at the age of 42 from a reported heart attack. Following Elvis’ death, Lisa Marie became one of his primary heirs, before becoming the sole heir to his Graceland residence and estate in 1980. In 1993 at the age of 25, Lisa Marie inherited the estate.

Over the years Lisa Marie was associated with several famous figures apart from her father including a six-year marriage to Michael Jackson and a two-year marriage to Nicolas Cage. A mother of four, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough is an actress known for roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Logan Lucky as well as shows like The Terminal List.

Lisa Marie’s death proceeds that of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in July 2020 after committing suicide at the age of 27.