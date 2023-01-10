Golden Globes 2023: How to Watch & Stream the Ceremony

Meaghan Darwish
The Golden Globe awards
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globe Awards are airing for the first time since 2021, and you may be wondering, where and how can I watch all the glitz and glamour?

Well, there are a few options for catching the annual ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Kicking off at 8/7c, the three-hour event hosted by Jerrod Carmichael will broadcast from coast-to-coast, live on NBC. For those who prefer streaming, fans can check out NBCUniversal’s Peacock, where the ceremony will also be live-streamed in conjunction with the broadcast.

Golden Globe Awards

(Credit: NBCUniversal)

Since NBCUniversal has exclusive rights to the ceremony, it’s only through their channels and streamer that viewers can watch the awards proceedings. But fret not if you can’t sit down at kick-off because the event will be available to view on Peacock anytime you choose to sit down.

If you don’t have Peacock but want to watch on NBC, you can do so through YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu (via Live TV), and Fubo TV.

So don’t miss a single second, find what option works best for you, settle in, and enjoy the awards season starting with the Golden Globes celebration on NBC and Peacock. And if Jerrod Carmichael as host isn’t enough to sway you, tune in for presenters including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillen, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Regina Hall, and Letitia Wright, among others.

Let us know how you’ll watch in the comments section below, and stay tuned for our coverage of the evening’s proceedings.

Golden Globe Awards 2023, Tuesday, January 10, 8/7c, NBC and Peacock

Golden Globe Awards

