Canadian News Reporter Jessica Robb ‘Feeling Better’ After On-Screen Medical Scare

Jessica Robb, a Canadian news reporter who works for CTV Edmonton, has provided an update after she suffered a scary on-screen medical situation during a live broadcast on Sunday (January 9) night.

The incident happened as Robb was talking with CTV anchor Nahreman Issa and began slurring her words. “Sorry, I’m not feeling very well right now,” she said as the cameras cut back to Issa in the studio.

“We will come back to you,” Issa said as the cameras caught Robb stumbling off screen. “Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay, and we will give you guys an update a little bit later.”

CTV reporter Jessica Robb ‘is feeling better and is now resting’ following medical emergency during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/t29SJhl4dW — Insider News (@InsiderNewsKe) January 9, 2023

The official CTV Edmonton Twitter account shared a statement from Robb on Monday (January 9), where she thanked viewers for their support and assured them there is “no cause for concern.”

“On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air,” she wrote. “Since then, it has been shared thousands of times, along with baseless theories about the cause.”

She continued, “To everyone who has reached out with supportive messages of well wishes and concern, thank you. It’s been overwhelming, and while I can’t get to all the messages, please know I’ve seen them and appreciate every single one.”

Robb also addressed the “overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident.” Following the incident, some Twitter commenters tried baselessly tying the medical scare to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern, and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened,” Robb added.

“I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”