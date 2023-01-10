Prince Harry ‘Downs Tequila Shots’ With Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’

Prince Harry has given some pretty heavy interviews over the past week as he promotes his newly released memoir, Spare, but he’s set to have a more relaxing time on Tuesday (January 10) night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Stephen Colbert teased the exclusive appearance last week, quipping, “Prince Harry is going to be sitting right there to talk about his new book Spare, which is either a gripping tell-all about the royal family or a book of handy bowling tips.”

According to the Daily Mail, the interview was pre-recorded on Monday (January 9) afternoon and saw the Duke of Sussex take on the Colbert Questionert segment, answering a series of questions from the late-night host while knocking back some tequila shots. The interview is set to air tonight (Tuesday, January 10) at 11:35 pm EST on CBS and Paramount+.

Speaking about the upcoming interview on Monday’s show, Colbert said that he’s read the book, describing it as “very enjoyable,” “quite emotional,” and “quite revealing.”

Colbert also commented on a moment from Harry’s recent interview with 60 MinutesAnderson Cooper, where the Duke revealed that his older brother Prince William allegedly told him not to talk to him while they attended school together.

“It’s heartbreaking, to be rejected by his older brother at school even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house,” Colbert joked.

Harry has been making the rounds over the past week as he promotes his new book. In addition to his chat with Cooper, he also sat down with Tom Bradby for an ITV interview. His comments from these interviews have grabbed headlines as he’s opened up about the royal family’s relationship with the British press and how he feels betrayed by them.

