Prince Harry Addresses Beef With Prince William in New Interview (VIDEO)

Prince Harry is not holding back when it comes to his problems with the British royal family and his brother Prince William, as the Duke of Sussex refuses to stay silent in an upcoming interview set to air on the U.K.’s ITV.

In a trailer (watch below) for the upcoming interview, journalist and news anchor Tom Bradby asks Harry about his relationship with the royals and his decision to air dirty laundry in his new memoir Spare. “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” Harry says in the clip, referencing his choice to make his frustrations public.

These latest comments come as the Duke of Sussex is on a media tour to promote his new memoir, Spare. In addition to his interview with Bradby for ITV, the royal will also chat with Anderson Cooper for an interview on 60 Minutes, airing this Sunday, January 8, at 7 pm ET.

On Thursday, January 5, extracts from Harry’s Spare were leaked, which included shocking accusations against William. According to a report from The Guardian, Harry claims in the book that his brother, the Prince of Wales, physically attacked him.

“Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?,” Bradby asks Harry in the newly released teaser.

“He would probably say all sorts of different things,” Harry responds.

Bradby also brings up how Harry has “railed against invasions of [his] privacy” and how some might now accuse him of “invading the privacy of [his] nearest and dearest without permission.”

“That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press,” Harry replies, echoing similar comments set to air in the 60 Minutes interview.

Harry goes on to tell Bradby that he still believes in the monarchy, but he doesn’t know if he will play a part in its future. He doesn’t even know if will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, later this year.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” he says. “There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

