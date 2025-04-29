Stephen Colbert Mocks President Trump’s ‘Historically Bad’ Approval Rating

As of Tuesday (April 29), Donald Trump has spent 100 days in office in his second term, and Stephen Colbert is taking a moment to look at the President’s “historically bad” approval ratings.

“In the New York Times poll of his first 100 days, his approval rating is at 42%. In CNN, it’s 41%, and then the ABC, Washington Post, Ipsos Flaming Hot Cheetos poll, he’s at 39%,” Colbert said at the top of Tuesday’s edition of The Late Show.

He added, “That is the worst polling numbers since polling began. I got to believe that’s hard to hear. ‘Babe, when I said that was the worst sex ever, I only meant since sex began.'”

“Nothing Trump has done so far is particularly popular in any of these polls, but the thing really dragging them down is his handling of the economy,” the late-night host continued. “In the ABC poll, more than 70% of Americans say the economy today is either not so good or poor.”

He then quipped, “The other 30% are either in a coma or in his cabinet. Or both.”

Colbert went on to share Trump’s latest Truth Social rant, where he hit back at the polls, calling them “fake polls from fake news organizations.”

“Okay, that stuff, that might fool some people. Okay, if it was just one or two polls, but it’s all the polls,” Colbert responded, joking, “That’s like having a mug that says ‘World’s Best Mom! No matter what my kids say! Fake kids!'”

Despite the “terrible” polling numbers, Colbert said Trump is still “talking a big game,” pointing to the President’s recent interview with Time magazine. In the interview, Trump claimed he’s made “200” trade deals on tariffs despite no such evidence.

“For the record, 200 deals would mean that Trump had made trade deals with all 195 countries in the world, plus five bonus trade deals,” the comedian said. “‘It’s true, folks. No, it’s true. That’s the art of the deal. That’s what I do. You know me. I made deals with Wakanda, Narnia, McDonald’s Playland, East Korea, and I drove a very hard bargain with the Princess of Genovia. Tough gal!'”

Defending Trump’s statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC’s Martha Raddatz that Trump was probably referring to “sub deals within the negotiations””

Mimicking Bessent, Colbert replied, “He has so many sub deals. This man is getting $5 footlongs at Subway. Martha, he’s getting chips and drinks at Jersey Mike’s, and he’s just taken a very high-level call with Blimpie’s.”

You can watch Colbert’s full opening monologue above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.