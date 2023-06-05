‘Outlander’: How to Watch Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe & More Promote Season 7

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander Season 7 is nearly here and the stars are gearing up to promote the show’s latest chapter, making appearances on various morning programs and debuting the premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

We’re breaking down all of the must-see moments on their ongoing press tour so you don’t miss a single second. Below, scroll down for a day-by-day breakdown of where you can watch Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and more promote the latest chapter of Starz‘s hit time-traversing romantic drama.

Monday, June 5

While Skelton appeared on PIX 11 and NY Live already, on Monday, June 5, there’s still plenty to look forward to. And just in case you missed her interviews, you can watch her segment on NY Live, below:



Tuesday, June 6

Both Balfe and Heughan will make a joint appearance on ABC‘s Good Morning America, which airs from 7a/6c to 9a/8c. There isn’t a set time, so make sure to tune in when the morning program begins. If you miss the broadcast, GMA runs clips of their interviews on YouTube and social media.

Wednesday, June 7

Balfe and Heughan will both appear on TV in separate engagements, with Balfe on Live! with Kelly and Mark and Heughan on Today. Live! airs in syndication, meaning you’ll have to check local listings to tune in. As for Today, the show airs from 7a/6 to 11a/10c in the morning on NBC. In both instances, fans can turn to social media and YouTube to catch the interviews they might miss during the broadcast.

Thursday, June 8

In a live event, Heughan, Balfe, Skelton, and Richard Rankin will sit down with Josh Horowitz at the 92nd Street Y in New York City for a taping of Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. While minimal in-person tickets ($175) remain, fans can tune in from anywhere if they’re willing to pay the $25 virtual fee. Learn more on the 92nd Street Y site here.

Friday, June 9

The world premiere of Season 7 is set to take place at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, where the cast will make an appearance on the red carpet. In-person attendees will be treated to the first episode of the new season, but fans from home can broadcast coverage of the carpet and event via a live stream on Starz’s YouTube channel. Similar to the 92nd Street Y, Tribeca’s in-person access is limited with tickets sold out. Any fans wishing to be there in person will have to wait in a Rush line, per Tribeca’s website.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Friday, June 16, 8/7c, Starz