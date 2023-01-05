Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Stranger Things‘ 18-year-old star Noah Schnapp took to TikTok on Thursday, January 5 to share a message with his fans, confirming his sexuality and coming out as gay.

The video consists of Schnapp lip-sychning to audio of a woman saying it was “never that serious” as a text box placed above his head reads, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

He also wrote in the description, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.” As fans of the Netflix mega-hit will recall, in 2022, amid the release of Season 4, it was confirmed that Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay.

In July, the actor shared the detail in an interview with Variety, revealing that Will Byers is in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and stated, “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp said. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

TikTok users are amazingly proud of Schnapp, with fans such as @Rowan commenting, “Can we all appreciate that Noah just came out to the whole world and realize how much courage it takes to do that when you’re a literal celebrity?” @Gayella adds, “Welcome to the club, we are happy to have you.” And fellow fan @JasonWyant adds, “Good for you for being your true self!”

Schnapp will return to play Will Byers one final time in the fifth and concluding season of Stranger Things which has yet to set a premiere window. Stay tuned for more from the actor as he prepares to appear in the movie The Tutor directed by Jordan Ross among other projects.

