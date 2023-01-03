‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley & Carrie Coon Sets Premiere Date on Hulu

If you love true crime stories, chances are you won’t want to miss a new movie coming to Hulu this year because it’s about a killer you’ve definitely heard of.

Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper, will premiere on March 17 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. A three-part companion podcast from ABC News will debut to coincide with the film’s premiere.

The 20th Century Studios true-crime thriller from writer-director Matt Ruskin follows the reporters who broke the story of the notorious Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. Knightley plays Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.

In addition to Knightley, Coon, Nivola, and Cooper, Boston Strangler stars David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, and Bill Camp. It is written and directed by Ruskin and produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Michael Pruss, Josey McNamara, and Tom Ackerley, with Michael Fottrell and Sam Roston serving as executive producers. Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap.

As for ABC Audio’s companion podcast (free on all major platforms), the three-part narrative series will be hosted by award-winning journalist and former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr, who knew Loretta McLaughlin and has reported on the Boston Strangler case. It will delve into the backstories and tragic fate of the victims linked to the Boston Strangler case and explore why these half-century-old killings remain the subject of so much fascination.

