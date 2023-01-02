DC’s Batgirl might never see the light of day, but Leslie Grace has made sure that fans at least got an idea of what they could have expected had her movie not been dropped by HBO Max.

The In The Heights star shared the images in a video montage posted to her Instagram page on Sunday, January 1. The video highlighted some of Grace’s most memorable moments of 2022, including several behind-the-scenes photos and clips from Batgirl, which was controversially axed by Warner Bros. Discovery last August despite having finished filming.

“Thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part,” Grace captioned the post.

The new images show off Grace in an updated Batsuit, which looks more lycra-based than the previously released leather version. There is also a brief shot of her practicing some Batcycle stunts, various clips of her in make-up, a photo of her with Brendan Fraser‘s villain Firefly, and many other clips and snaps of her on set.

Batgirl reportedly cost over $90 million to make and was intended to premiere exclusively on HBO Max. However, after the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger last year, the decision was made to scrap the project entirely as a tax write-off in an effort to save costs.

“We’re not going to launch [a] movie until it’s ready. We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quota. And we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it,” WBD’s President and CEO David Zaslav said at the time. “Particularly with DC, where we think we want to pivot and we want to elevate and we want to focus.”

In her latest Instagram post, Grace, who was set to lead the Batgirl movie in the titular role, wrote, “Here’s to many more stories to tell, memories to make, and love to give in 2023.”

