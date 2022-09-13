Michael Keaton Addresses ‘Batgirl’ Shelving & His Future as Batman

Michael Keaton is addressing the shelving of Warner Bros. Discovery’s mostly-complete HBO Max movie Batgirl following his Emmy win for Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The Dopesick actor answered questions in the Emmys press room, addressing more than just his performance in the Hulu drama. “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good [one],” Keaton responded to a reporter’s question.

Batgirl was shelved in early August by Warner Bros. Discovery citing poor testing with audiences as the reasoning behind pulling the multi-million dollar project. The film was going to see Keaton reprise his role as Batman alongside In the Heights‘ Leslie Grace who was cast as Barbara Gordon, a.k.a. Batgirl.

When it comes to the future and Keaton taking on the caped crusader role again, the actor added, “I really don’t know [about playing Batman again]; a little later tonight probably if you’re lucky enough; no, I’m kidding. We’ll see it was great; it was fun; I really have no idea.”

The decision to keep the HBO Max film from debuting on the streaming platform apparently translates into a tax break for Warner Bros. Discovery who has been pulling titles from the streamer’s library since this summer.

As for fans of Keaton, there’s still a chance they could see him return to the role of Batman as the actor reportedly filmed scenes for the long-delayed movie The Flash. The flick starring Ezra Miller is still up in the air amid ongoing controversy with the performer.

While it’s uncertain for now, Keaton’s strong legacy in Hollywood continues as he walked away with his first ever Emmy at this year’s ceremony.