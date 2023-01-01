‘House of the Dragon’ Blood and Cheese Plot Will Not Disappoint Says Producer

House of the Dragon executive producer and writer Sarah Hess has confirmed that the infamous ‘Blood and Cheese’ storyline will be depicted on-screen and promised fans they will not be disappointed.

What exactly is ‘Blood and Cheese’? It’s a memorable plot from George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood novel, which describes two fearsome individuals sent by Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) to seek vengeance for her son’s death. It’s one of the book’s darkest and most violent arcs, so there is plenty of expectation and trepidation regarding the HBO adaptation.

“We are currently writing the finale of Season 2,” Hess told Variety when asked about the ‘Blood and Cheese’ storyline last month. “I don’t think you will be disappointed.”

House of the Dragon‘s first season ended with Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) being sent to Storm’s End to broker a deal with the Queen’s bannermen. However, while there, Lucerys has a run-in with his uncle, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), leading to a dragon fight up in the skies. The scene ends with Aemond’s dragon killing Lucerys, which is depicted as an accident, or at the least a surprise to Aemond.

In the book, Rhaenyra sets about on a revenge mission for her son’s death, hiring two men to execute a retaliation against Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), Prince Aemond, and King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). The two individuals, simply known as Blood and Cheese, embark on a brutal assignment (described by Prince Daemon in the book as “An eye for an eye, a son for a son.”) and play a significant role during the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon, which is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, premiered on August 21, 2022, and became a massive hit for HBO. The series was renewed for a second season five days after its premiere.