‘Chrisley Knows Best’: Inside Prisons Where Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Serve Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to begin with prison sentences on January 17, 2023, as the reality-tv couple will report to two Florida prisons, according to court documents.

As previously reported, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud. Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will serve her 7-year sentence 133 miles away at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida.

According to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the Pensacola facility is a minimum security prison camp that holds 339 total inmates. It has a total of six inmate-holding facilities, as stated by a 2021 Prison Rape Elimination Act report, and has a Recreation Department that offers intramural sports, weight training and fitness, music, and crafts.

Movies are screened weekly in the camp’s theaters, and inmates can also play racquetball, bocce ball, and horseshoes. The prison also has a well-stocked library, a gym, and a running track.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, where Julie will serve her sentence, is a medium-security prison with an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp that holds a combined 1,222 inmates. According to a 2021 Prison Rape Elimination Act report, the prison has 25 buildings and houses male and female inmates in seven housing units.

Similar to Todd’s prison, the Marianna facility also offers a recreation program, which includes intramural sports, art, aerobics, music, and other hobby activities.

According to Radar Online, Todd and Julie will be able to stay in contact via letters, emails, and possibly mailing each other packages. However, any mail communication must be “inspected and read by staff at the sending and receiving institutions.”

“If you have to do federal prison time, that’s the place to be,” a prison expert told WonderWall.com about Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.