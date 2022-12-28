Ryan Seacrest Shares His Thoughts on CNN’s Booze-Free New Year’s Eve Hosting

A New Year is almost upon us, and, once again, Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the countdown celebrations on ABC as he presides over Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker.

The American Idol presenter spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his plans for the big night and shared his thoughts on CNN‘s recent ruling about on-air drinking for their New Year’s Eve show. In November, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced the network would be scaling back the on-air drinking, meaning correspondents and anchors are required to stay sober during the usually boozy broadcast.

As far as Seacrest is concerned, he thinks CNN’s new rule is for the best. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN,” he shared.

“There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea,” Seacrest continued, seemingly referencing Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, whose drunken hijinx are often a highlight of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage.

During last year’s New’s Year Eve broadcast, a tipsy Cohen insulted Seacrest and ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve while live on the air. “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers are performing behind us,” Cohen said. “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.”

Cohen later said he regretted making those remarks, stating, “I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he’s a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

Speaking on the incident, Seacrest told EW, “I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I’m sure from the alcohol because I don’t think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking.”

He added, “But, you know, I think our show’s a bigger, broader show, and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air.”

This year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve takes place in several locations across the country, with Seacrest hosting from Times Square in New York City; Ciara hosting from Disneyland in Anaheim, California; Billy Porter calling the action from New Orleans; and Roselyn Sanchez presenting the Spanish language countdown from Puerto Rico.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022, Friday, December 31, 8/7c, ABC

CNN New Year’s Eve Celebration, Friday, December 31, 8/7c, CNN