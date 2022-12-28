NBC Picks Up ‘The Irrational’ Drama Series Starring Jesse L. Martin

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jesse L. Martin attends the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Irrational

 More

Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin is returning to NBC to lead Arika Lisanne Mittman’s (La Brea) new drama series, The Irrational, which has been picked up for a series order.

As previously reported by Deadline, a pilot was ordered in February, with a small writers’ room set up in the fall to work on scripts for potential future episodes. Cast options, which were originally set to expire in October, were also extended through the end of December.

The series is now going ahead, with Martin in the lead role as Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science. The action revolves around Baker as he lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

9 Burning Questions for One Chicago in 2023
Related

9 Burning Questions for One Chicago in 2023

Starring opposite Martin as the female lead is Maahra Hill (Delilah), who will play Marisa, an astute and intelligent FBI agent with a passion for work who finds herself teaming up with Baker.

The cast also includes Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Chicago Fire), and Arash DeMaxi (The Equalizer).

The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s bestselling novel Predictably Irrational and is written and executive produced by Mittman. Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum also serve as executive producers, and Martin is on board as a producer. Ariely acts as a consultant, while David Frankel directs and also serves as executive producer.

The Irrational, TBA, NBC

The Irrational

Arash DeMaxi

Jesse L. Martin

Maahra Hill

Molly Kunz

Travina Springer




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lacey Chabert visits the SiriusXM Studios / Candace Cameron-Bure attends 2019 iHeartRadio
1
Lacey Chabert Defends Hallmark Amid Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
Michael Damian and Lauralee Bell in 'The Young and the Restless'
2
‘Y&R’s Lauralee Bell Previews Danny & Cricket’s Reunion: ‘Is the Hurt Too Strong?’
Ryan Eggold in 'New Amsterdam'
3
‘New Amsterdam’: 7 Burning Questions for Final Episodes
Jessica Lucas, Matt Czuchry, and Kaley Ronayne in 'The Resident'
4
‘The Resident’: Do You Want Conrad to Be With Billie or Cade? (POLL)
The Best TV Episodes of 2022 featuring 'This Is Us,' 'The Bear,' and 'Our Flag Means Death'
5
25 Episodes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year