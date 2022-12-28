NBC Picks Up ‘The Irrational’ Drama Series Starring Jesse L. Martin

Law & Order alum Jesse L. Martin is returning to NBC to lead Arika Lisanne Mittman’s (La Brea) new drama series, The Irrational, which has been picked up for a series order.

As previously reported by Deadline, a pilot was ordered in February, with a small writers’ room set up in the fall to work on scripts for potential future episodes. Cast options, which were originally set to expire in October, were also extended through the end of December.

The series is now going ahead, with Martin in the lead role as Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science. The action revolves around Baker as he lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Starring opposite Martin as the female lead is Maahra Hill (Delilah), who will play Marisa, an astute and intelligent FBI agent with a passion for work who finds herself teaming up with Baker.

The cast also includes Travina Springer (Ms. Marvel), Molly Kunz (Chicago Fire), and Arash DeMaxi (The Equalizer).

The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s bestselling novel Predictably Irrational and is written and executive produced by Mittman. Mark Goffman and Samuel Baum also serve as executive producers, and Martin is on board as a producer. Ariely acts as a consultant, while David Frankel directs and also serves as executive producer.

The Irrational, TBA, NBC