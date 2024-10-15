[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Irrational Season 2 Episode 2, “A Kick in the Teeth.”]

Is Marisa (Maahra Hill) about to get promoted on The Irrational? It sounds like it!

Near the end of Season 2 Episode 2, Kylie (Travina Springer) tells her that she’s being tapped to be head of her department; she stumbled across the information while upgrading the FBI’s computers to a new email system. As Kylie sees it, there’s no one who deserves it more. So what’s next?

“I think she’s in a great position to be promoted. She’s a senior agent and she’s put a lot of work in. She’s really good at what she does, and so there’s something to be said for that, being really good at what you do and then taking the next step to go into uncharted territory,” Hill tells TV Insider. “Will she, won’t she is all I can say. I think she makes the best decision for her.”

After all, this might not be the right move for her. “She loves what she does,” Hill agrees. “She and Alec [Jesse L. Martin] both were so involved in their careers and that was what worked about that. One person wasn’t saying, well, I need more time from you. No, you love your job, I love my job, and this is amazing.” So it’s a place that you go where you’re like, oh, well, I kind of know what that job is because I have a person that I work for that does that job. I see them do that job. We all know what our bosses do when we interact with them in that way. And I guess when this door is closed or when you’re finished and it’s reached some point of closure, it’s more easy to move to the next place.”

Whether that’s true for Marisa right now, Hill isn’t sure, especially because we see her thrive out in the field. “She still enjoys what she does. She still gets excited,” she explains. “And we’ll see in Episode 4 how excited her work still makes her, to be able to just do the things that she does. And so I think the idea that that could shift a little bit gives her some hesitation.”

Hill loved filming the fourth episode. “It was the Italian embassy, the guys in that episode were just great. It’s just so glamorous, and so it’s a departure from what you see with Marisa on a regular basis because it’s a special event,” she shares. “And of course, this murder happens. It’s at the embassy, and then of course they have to get involved and figure out what happened, but they get to do it in such a glamorous way. There’s tuxes, there’s gowns. It was just fun because it was different and it’s mysterious. It’s like a mystery. So it was intriguing in that way.”

The Irrational, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC