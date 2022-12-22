NFL Sunday Ticket Package is Moving From DirecTV to YouTube

The linear versus streaming wars continue as another major sports package is moving homes; this time, it’s the NFL’s Sunday Ticket, which is leaving its decades-long partnership with DirecTV for YouTube.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Thursday, December 22.

The package, which lets viewers watch every NFL game on Sundays instead of just the local games on broadcast TV, will be available as a separately priced add-on to YouTube TV subscribers, as well as on the recently launched YouTube Primetime Channels. A pricing plan has not been announced as of writing.

“For a number of years, we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans,” Goodell continued in his statement.

Since 1994, the Sunday Ticket has made its home at satellite TV provider DirecTV, which paid a reported $1.5 billion annually for the exclusive rights; the deal is set to expire at the end of the 2022 NFL season. The package only includes Sunday afternoon NFL games; broadcast rights for primetime Monday and Sunday games are held by outlets such as ESPN and NBC, while Amazon Prime Video recently paid $1 billion a year for exclusive Thursday night rights.

“YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights,” said YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels.”

She added, “We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”