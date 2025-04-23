How to Watch the 2025 NFL Draft: First Round Order, Preview & TV Schedule

It’s the biggest sports event in which no sports are played.

The NFL Draft, essentially just the reading of names and the wearing of hats, has become a huge media spectacle. Football fans love speculating on who will be that one rookie who will lead their team to the promised land, and analysts love commenting on “tremendous upside” and “ideal measureables.”

The center of the NFL universe is Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the Packers host the draft and surrounding festivities at Lambeau Field beginning Thursday, April 24, and running through Saturday, April 26.

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick, and most experts expect them to take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (pictured above), since the team has a dire need at the position and Ward is the best in a draft class weak on quarterbacks.

Other top prospects include Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Michigan’s Mason Graham and Penn State’s Tyler Warren.

The draft begins Thursday in primetime with Round 1 on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

First-round draft order and full TV schedule below:

2025 NFL Draft First Round Order

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL Draft TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, April 24

Round 1: 8/7c, ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

Friday, April 25

Rounds 2-3: 7/6c, ABC, ESPN2 & NFL Network

Saturday, April 26

Rounds 4-7: Noon/11a c: ABC, ESPN & NFL Network