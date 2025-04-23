How to Watch the 2025 NFL Draft: First Round Order, Preview & TV Schedule

Miami Hurricanes football, Cam Ward
It’s the biggest sports event in which no sports are played.

The NFL Draft, essentially just the reading of names and the wearing of hats, has become a huge media spectacle. Football fans love speculating on who will be that one rookie who will lead their team to the promised land, and analysts love commenting on “tremendous upside” and “ideal measureables.”

The center of the NFL universe is Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the Packers host the draft and surrounding festivities at Lambeau Field beginning Thursday, April 24, and running through Saturday, April 26.

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick, and most experts expect them to take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (pictured above), since the team has a dire need at the position and Ward is the best in a draft class weak on quarterbacks.

Other top prospects include Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Michigan’s Mason Graham and Penn State’s Tyler Warren.

The draft begins Thursday in primetime with Round 1 on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

First-round draft order and full TV schedule below:

2025 NFL Draft First Round Order

1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL Draft TV Schedule

All times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, April 24
Round 1: 8/7c, ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

Friday, April 25
Rounds 2-3: 7/6c, ABC, ESPN2 & NFL Network

Saturday, April 26
Rounds 4-7: Noon/11a c: ABC, ESPN & NFL Network

