Chrisleys Get Prison Advice From Ex-Jailbird Teresa Giudice

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to begin their combined 19-year prison sentences in January, and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has some advice to share.

Giudice is no stranger to what the Chrisley Knows Best stars are going through. In 2013, she was charged alongside her ex-husband Joe Giudice with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud. She ended up serving an 11-month prison sentence in 2015.

The Bravo reality star told TMZ that Todd and Julie need to “stand strong… for their family. And manifest, while in prison, what they want when they come out. And just be strong for their children.”

“It’s going to be very hard but they have to make the best of it … but they have to stay connected to their children and make it work,” Giudice continued, noting that having her children visit “every week” played a huge part in getting her through her own prison sentence.

“The thing is my children were young… but based on their schedule, at least, go once a month,” she added.

She also recommended keeping occupied while behind bars, whether that’s through exercise, working in the kitchen, or even writing a book, which is what she did while locked up.

As previously reported, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie will serve her 7-year sentence 133 miles away at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida.

Their sentences are set to begin on January 17, 2023.