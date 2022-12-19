How Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Spending Their Final Weeks Before Prison

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are just weeks away from reporting to federal prison for a combined 19 years after they were found guilty of multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion. So what will they be doing in those final days of freedom? Daughter Lindsie Chrisley is now sharing an update on her parents’ upcoming plans.

“My parents regularly say, and I believe they’ve said on their podcast as well, that at this time it’s basically living every day like it’s your last, enjoying the moment, spending time with their kids that are in Nashville,” the Coffee Convos co-host shared with People on December 19.

“Of course, I’m spending time with my parents over the phone because I also have shared custody [with my ex-husband William Campbell]. So I don’t have the luxury of being able to just pick up and go to Nashville and be there until January,” she continues. “But my parents are definitely dedicating their time in therapy and their biblical studies as well as with their children.”

Todd was given a 12-year sentence and Julie was sentenced to seven years. The couple will also serve 16 months of probation. A jury found the couple guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, including falsifying documents to obtain $30 million in bank loans and concealing millions of dollars from the IRS they had made from their USA Network reality show.

Lindsie concluded, “I think that we are just focusing collectively on family at this point. We really aren’t venturing far from that,” she concludes. “The focus is on family. It is the holidays. They fastly approach. My focus is on my parents, my siblings, and my child and my niece. And I know that if they were asked the same questions, they would say the same answers.”

Both Todd and Julie will report respectively to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola and Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, both in Florida, on January 17, 2023.