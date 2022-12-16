Todd and Julie Chrisley to Begin Their Prison Sentences in January

It’s not likely to be a happy new year for Todd and Julie Chrisley. The reality tv couple will both begin serving their prison sentences on January 17, 2023, at 12 pm ET, according to documents filed by the U.S. Marshals Service this week (via CBS News).

Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp that holds 339 total inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Meanwhile, Julie will serve her 7-year sentence 133 miles away at the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida, a medium-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp that holds a combined 1,222 inmates.

In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty on several counts of tax evasion, bank fraud, and wire fraud. They were handed their prison sentences on November 21, in addition to three years of supervised release and an order to pay financial restitution in an amount to be determined later.

“Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in a previous statement. “Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation’s community banking system for unlawful personal gain.”

According to the couple’s attorney, Alex Little, they intend to appeal the conviction. “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid,” Little stated back in November. “Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

The reality stars spoke about their situation earlier this month on their Chrisley Confessions podcast.

“You have to live above your circumstances; you have to know that your circumstances are not forever, that they will eventually change and you’re going to come out the other side, and that you’re going to be given the strength you need to get through it,” Julie shared. “But that’s sometimes hard to accept, I think, when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”