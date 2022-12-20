‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Will Premiere Across All AMC Channels

Anne Rice fans won’t have to wait much longer for another TV installment of her signature novels. Shortly after the successful release of AMC‘s Interview with the Vampire series, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set to premiere in the New Year.

In order to make the most of it, AMC has decided to simulcast the premiere on all their stations — which include: AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv. The premiere will air on all the networks on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET, and will hit streamers Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn, and ALLBLK on January 12.

Based on Rice’s trilogy novels, The Witching Hour: Lives of Mayfair Witches, the series will take a deep dive into witch mythos, which might be why AMC is also airing a special documentary, All of Them Witches, to air ahead of the series premiere.

According to the official press release, the hour-long documentary “examines the provocative history of Witch Hunts, paganism and voodoo, and challenges the myths that have become the fabric of popular culture.” Experts interviewed include Pam Grossman, author of Waking the Witch: Reflections on Women, Magic, and Power, practicing witches Bri Luna and Amanda Yates Garcia, and content creator and actor Curly Velasquez.

The documentary will premiere on AMC+ Wednesday, December 21—the winter solstice—a special day in witch lore, before its network premiere on Monday, January 2 on AMC.

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is a wildly entertaining series in our emerging Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with a terrific creative team and cast, led by Alexandra Daddario as an unforgettable Rowan Mayfair,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios said in a statement. “We want to give this series the broadest possible launch across all five of our national networks, especially coming just a few months after the first season of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, which was so well-received by viewers and critics.”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 8, AMC and AMC+