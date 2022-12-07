‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Opens Up About Parents’ Prison Sentences

Reality star Lindsie Chrisley has finally given a public statement on the recent prison sentences given to her father, Todd Chrisley, and her stepmother Julie Chrisley.

On Monday, November 21, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion. The couple opened up about their impending sentence on their Chrisley Confessions podcast last week, with Julie specifically mentioning the toll it’s taking on their kids.

“The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it… they’re watching that as well,” Julie said. “If I handle it right, they’re watching; if I screw it up, they’re watching.”

Lindsie has now reacted herself, providing a statement to HollywoodLife, which will also be included in the upcoming December 8 taping of her Coffee Convos podcast.

“I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements. The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month,” Lindsie shared.

“I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here,” she continued, referring to her silence on the matter until now. “I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how.”

She concluded, “At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me.”

Julie and Todd have three children together — Savannah, Chase, and Grayson. Todd also has a son, Kyle, from a previous marriage, and the couple are also legal guardians for Kyle’s 10-year-old daughter Chloe.