Will Trent, the series based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling books of the same name, is coming to ABC in the new year.

The crime drama, which premieres on Tuesday, January 3, stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner.

The official synopsis reads, “Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), [who] was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of view to make sure no one is abandoned like he was, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.”

The official trailer, anchored by the Free song “All Right Now” performed by Superhuman, was released today. It begins with Trent trying to give a chihuahua he rescued to a shelter, only to end up taking the pup with him to work. His work happens to be investigating crime scenes. He is brought into a home to read the homicide (similar to Hannibal’s Will Graham) of a teenage girl, where he discovers it is more than just a homicide — his skills tell him an abduction also took place.

“Two people were attacked…something’s not right. Somebody was carried out of the house. Put out an Amber Alert, there’s a kidnapping,” Trent says in the clip. To which Polaski replies, “Homicide and a kidnapping, that’s a lot for a Monday.”

Executive producers for the series are Slaughter, Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, and Oly Obst.

Watch the trailer above!

Will Trent, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 3, 10/9c, ABC