'Sanditon' Season 3: PBS Unveils Charlotte Heywood's Return & Sets Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Rose Williams and Cai Bridgen in 'Sanditon' Season 3
PBS Masterpiece

Sanditon

Can you hear the ocean calling? PBS is more than ready to return to the titular English resort town of Masterpiece’s fan-favorite Sanditon.

The beachy drama is gearing up for Season 3 which will officially arrive in 2023, with an exact premiere date yet to be announced. In three all-new photos, viewers get a first glimpse at some familiar faces and new characters.

Edward Davis and Crystal Clarke for 'Sanditon' Season 3

(Credit: PBS Masterpiece)

Following Season 2’s cliffhanger ending in which heroine Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) revealed she was to be married to a man named Ralph Starling (Cai Bridgen), it appears she’s returning to Saniton with her betrothed beside her. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Crystal Clarke (who features in a new photo alongside Edward Davis’ Lord Montrose) returns as Georgiana Lambe, and she offered some insight as to what viewers can expect in a statement shared by PBS Masterpiece. “You’re going to see parties, you’re going to see glam…it’s a highly caffeinated Sanditon,” the actress said.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes in 'Sanditon' Season 3

(Credit: PBS Masterpiece)

But even with the glamour, there must also be some grit as the residents of Sanditon must rely on their own inner strength. “In Season 3, we see characters meeting with their own unique challenges and really having to dig into deep parts of themselves to find resolve,” Williams teased in a quote shared by PBS Masterpiece.

As is teased in a photo for the new season, Ben Lloyd-Hughes‘ Alexander Colbourne will also return to the series making for what’s sure to be an emotional reunion for him and Charlotte after they connected in Season 2. “I think Season 3 will bring even more excitement, romance, fun, and tears in both forms,” Lloyd-Hughes teased in a statement.

Check out the exciting photos, above for a closer look at Season 3, and stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming season as the new year approaches.

Sanditon, Season 3 Premiere, 2023, PBS Masterpiece

